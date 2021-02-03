Crystal asks finance industry to support Time to Talk Day

"The more we talk about it, the better life is for all of us and Time to Talk Day is a chance for everyone to open up – to talk, to listen, to change lives."

Crystal Specialist Finance has announced its support for Time to Talk Day, a nationwide push to get people talking more openly about mental health.

Taking place on Thursday 4th February, organised by Time to Change and led by charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, the day promotes the message that while starting a conversation about mental health might seem daunting, simply sending a text, checking in on a friend or sharing something on social media can break the ice.

Since its launch in 2014, the annual event has sparked millions of conversations in schools, homes, workplaces, in the media and online.

CSF’s support stems from the business’s partnership with Mind, which backs its mental health and wellbeing campaign in the financial services sector while the company also raises funds to support the charity’s mental health services.

The business will be promoting the day across social media and is looking for the finance industry to join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter with the hashtags #TimeToTalkDay and #CrystalSolveStress.

February 4th will also see staff play ‘coffee roulette’ which will see individuals voluntarily pair-up with random colleagues across departments to discuss how they are truly feeling.

Additionally, Wellness Action plans are being introduced so employees can share exactly what they think about the current working environment, and CSF management can use the information to shape future change.

For information about Time to Talk Day and how you can get involved, visit: time-to-change.org.uk/timetotalkday.

Jason Berry, sales and marketing director at CSF, said: “We are taking part in Time to Talk Day because mental health is a topic that we should all feel able to talk about. Having these all-important conversations can make a big difference to many people.”

Jo Loughran, director of Time to Change, added: “Mental health problems are common and can affect any one of us, yet too often people are afraid to talk openly about mental health for fear of being judged. A small conversation about mental health has the power to make a big difference.

“The more we talk about it, the better life is for all of us and Time to Talk Day is a chance for everyone to open up – to talk, to listen, to change lives.”