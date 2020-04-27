FCA takes legal action against unauthorised investment advisers

The FCA has commenced High Court proceedings against 24HR Trading Academy (24HTA) and its sole director, Mohammed Fuaath Haja Maideen Maricar.

The FCA alleges that from 2017 onwards, 24HTA and/or Mr Maricar have been advising on investments and arranging deals in investments without FCA authorisation.

The regulator says 24HTA/Mr Maricar had been transmitting ‘trading signals’ and making other investment recommendations to clients via WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Clients were told that if they followed these trading instructions, they would make significant profits.

In addition, consumers were induced to sign up with a ‘partnered’ broker to place their trades. 24HTA/Mr Maricar would receive sign up and other commissions from the brokerages in addition to the monthly payments from clients for the signals.

The FCA has secured an interim injunction stopping these activities from continuing and freezing the defendants’ assets up to £624,311 pending further hearing.

The FCA is seeking final orders including a declaration from the Court that the defendants carried on regulated activities without the required FCA authorisation and unlawfully made financial promotions as well as an order preventing them from carrying out these activities in the future.

The FCA will also seek a restitution order that would distribute the defendants’ frozen assets to consumers who suffered financial losses as a result of the alleged breaches of the Financial Services and Markets Act.