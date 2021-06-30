Glenhawk achieves carbon neutral certification

"We see an opportunity for Glenhawk to drive the green agenda within the short term lending sector, with this certification the first of a series of near term initiatives"

Bridging lender Glenhawk has achieved a carbon neutral certification from the Carbon Trust.

The Carbon Trust certifies the footprint of products, companies, organisations and value chains across the globe and Glenhawk says it is the first bridging lender in the UK to gain certification to PAS 2060 Specification from the Carbon Trust.

The carbon neutral certification boundary includes Glenhawk’s footprint from its own operations. To compensate for emissions, Glenhawk purchased 30 tonnes of carbon offsets through ClimateCare’s Standard Portfolio.

Glenhawk is currently implementing enhanced measures to achieving neutrality for this coming year and is also formalising its Environmental and Social Governance framework structure, which will include implementing a carbon management plan to ensure all employees are aligned to the objective across the business.

Daron Kularatnam, group treasurer at Glenhawk, commented: “The world we operate in today is transitioning to a multi-stakeholder model where businesses are being measured by their ability to serve not only the shareholders but also its’ customers, employees, society and the environment. We see an opportunity for Glenhawk to drive the green agenda within the short term lending sector, with this certification the first of a series of near term initiatives which will show we are serious about delivering meaningful impact for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, added: “This achievement is aligned with our wider corporate ethos of doing things differently. It represents the latest step in our longer-term ambitions to demonstrate the role that the alternative lending sector has to play in solving the climate change crisis.”

Myles McCarthy, managing director at the Carbon Trust Advisory, said: “We are delighted to have certified Glenhawk as carbon neutral in line with the internationally recognised PAS 2060 Standard. This achievement demonstrates Glenhawk’s commitment to reducing its carbon impact as a key part of its sustainability journey.”