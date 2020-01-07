FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

HSBC extends partnership with UnderwriteMe

Warren Lewis
|
7th January 2020
HSBC

HSBC Life (UK) Ltd has announced that it has launched UnderwriteMe’s Underwriting Rules Engine (URE) to strengthen support with growth plans in the advised protection market.

Working with HSBC Life and OPAL, this implementation has taken just over three months from project implementation to go live. HSBC Life is already a partner on the Protection Platform and this launch further expands the relationship between the two businesses.

The UnderwriteMe URE is expected to deliver leading straight-through acceptance rates consistent with the Protection Platform for brokers applying directly to HSBC Life. The URE is a pioneering solution that gives underwriters complete hands-on control of their protection journey – with the ability to change questions, help text and rules for each channel or partner without the need for IT support.

Martin Werth, CEO of UnderwriteMe, said “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with HSBC Life. The biggest challenge is the sales process and this collaboration will simplify and speed it up, supporting HSBC Life’s customers and intermediaries. Our URE continues to be the market-leading rules engine across the UK and Ireland and is supported by a very exciting 2020 roadmap.”

This project also included collaborative working between UnderwriteMe and the OPAL group. OPAL owns the Pandora Platform, which enabled a fast delivery of the URE to HSBC Life.

Eoin Lyons, CEO of OPAL Group, said “We are delighted with the collaboration between HSBC Life, UnderwriteMe and OPAL. We look forward to seeing the results of this delivery and hope it will have a positive impact on the protection industry.”

 

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.