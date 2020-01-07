HSBC extends partnership with UnderwriteMe

HSBC Life (UK) Ltd has announced that it has launched UnderwriteMe’s Underwriting Rules Engine (URE) to strengthen support with growth plans in the advised protection market.

Working with HSBC Life and OPAL, this implementation has taken just over three months from project implementation to go live. HSBC Life is already a partner on the Protection Platform and this launch further expands the relationship between the two businesses.

The UnderwriteMe URE is expected to deliver leading straight-through acceptance rates consistent with the Protection Platform for brokers applying directly to HSBC Life. The URE is a pioneering solution that gives underwriters complete hands-on control of their protection journey – with the ability to change questions, help text and rules for each channel or partner without the need for IT support.

Martin Werth, CEO of UnderwriteMe, said “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with HSBC Life. The biggest challenge is the sales process and this collaboration will simplify and speed it up, supporting HSBC Life’s customers and intermediaries. Our URE continues to be the market-leading rules engine across the UK and Ireland and is supported by a very exciting 2020 roadmap.”

This project also included collaborative working between UnderwriteMe and the OPAL group. OPAL owns the Pandora Platform, which enabled a fast delivery of the URE to HSBC Life.

Eoin Lyons, CEO of OPAL Group, said “We are delighted with the collaboration between HSBC Life, UnderwriteMe and OPAL. We look forward to seeing the results of this delivery and hope it will have a positive impact on the protection industry.”