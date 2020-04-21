Phoebus Software appoints new COO

"Mehran Radfar has unrivalled experience in many areas that we need to concentrate on to take the business to the next level"

Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) has appointed Mehran Radfar as its new chief operating officer.

Prior to joining PSL Radfar spent 35 years at Unisys, in the last four of which he was vice president. He has delivered implementations with some of the UK’s largest banks and building societies, driving technological change and development, particularly within the areas of mortgages and savings.

PSL has over twenty five clients across the banking, building society and loan servicing sectors in the UK and Ireland and its platform services over £60 billion of assets under management.

Paul Hunt, CEO at PSL, said: “Mehran Radfar has unrivalled experience in many areas that we need to concentrate on to take the business to the next level, including driving efficiency, moving to a product business and leading and managing change. He has extensive knowledge of our industry and what it takes to deliver growth. He will, without doubt, be a huge asset to PSL and will assist us in delivering positive results for both PSL and its clients.”

Mehran Radfar added: “It was time to take a step change in my career and PSL offers one of those rare opportunities to really make a difference to a rapidly growing company. Both its products and its customer proposition are superb and I’m looking forward to help take PSL to the next level.”