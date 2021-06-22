Residential sales dip between April and May as stamp duty deadline nears: HMRC

"A surge in demand, shown by the transactions data, against restricted supply, has created house price growth."

UK residential transactions totalled 114,940 in May, 138.2% higher than May 2020 but 3.9% lower than in April, according to the latest HMRC statistics.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, transactions totalled 103,100, 123.4% higher than May 2020 and 8.7% lower than April 2021.

Anna Clare Harper, CEO of property consultancy SPI Capital, commented: "HMRC’s latest data shows further growth in housing transactions of 138.2% since May 2020, though transactions were 3.9% lower than April 2021. That transactions are booming relative to last year, and gradually slowing down seems unsurprising. What is interesting is the causes and implications for housing transactions and prices going forward.

"The boom in housing transactions has arguably been directly caused by the pandemic and policies around it, rather than happening despite Covid-19. Specifically, housing transactions and prices were egged on by the temporary stamp duty reduction designed to fuel the housing market amidst the pandemic, lockdown-led upsizing and a flight to safer assets.

"A surge in demand, shown by the transactions data, against restricted supply, has created house price growth.

"So what next? What property owners, business owners and policy makers care about is what happens to values and, as a result, confidence. The tapering down of the temporary stamp duty reduction has begun, leading some to fear a housing market crash.

"At the same time, construction is getting harder and more expensive, and the supply of existing stock is constrained. This means that despite transactions slowing down, house prices are likely to remain strong, although growth rates will slow.

"For existing property owners, this is great news. But for younger generations and those who don’t own property but want to, it’s more bad news."

Mike Scott, chief analyst at estate agency Yopa, said: "HMRC’s new figures for the number of homes sold in May show that the housing market continued to be very active last month despite the surge in sales in March from buyers aiming to beat the original stamp duty deadline. 114,940 homes were sold, the highest (seasonally adjusted) May number since before the credit crunch in 2007. Comparisons with May last year are meaningless, since the first lockdown drastically reduced the number of home sales, but the figure is still 19.7% higher than May 2019.

"Previous stamp duty deadlines have seen a sharp drop in the number of sales following the surge before the deadline, but the numbers remain very strong despite the record March number of 183,670. We expect another surge in the numbers for June, to beat the revised stamp duty holiday deadline, but we expect that they will then remain strong for the rest of the year, even after stamp duty is fully back in place, thanks to the continuing high levels of demand from buyers who now have no hope of beating the deadline.

“There are many other factors that will continue to support the market this year, including shortages of homes for sale, big increases in average household savings over the past year, people’s new property needs in the post-pandemic world, Government backing for 95 percent mortgages, and a general mood for a fresh start in life once life finally returns to normal. The years from 2014 to 2019 all saw around 1.2 million home sales in total, but there are likely to be around 1.5 million in total for this year, which would be the highest since 2007."

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, added: “The property market has seen another very healthy month of growth, driven by purchase activity ahead of the changes to the stamp duty holiday and with homeowners looking for properties that better fit their ‘new normal’.

“But brokers would be scoring an own goal if they only focused their efforts on the purchase side of the market. They should ensure they’re checking in with their buy-to-let, remortgage and product transfer clients into Q3 and Q4 of the year. Helping their clients to secure the right mortgage for their needs is the best tactic to keep their businesses thriving into the second half of the year.”