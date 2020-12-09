SimplyBiz appoints tax efficient investment referral partner

"Tax efficient solutions such as VCT and EIS are similar, with advisers looking for expert support to help achieve the right outcome for their customers."

The SimplyBiz Group has partnered with Kuber to provide an outsourced tax-efficient investment advice service for its members.

The service is designed both for advisers who are currently unable to provide tax-efficient solutions to clients, and those who do advise in this area but require additional support.

The partnership will see Kuber offer service and platform propositions covering recommendation, selection, facilitation, monitoring and reporting on tax-efficient investments across multiple managers and products. The service is a whole of market solution providing access to a wealth of providers, including Deepbridge, Time Investments, Blackfinch, Octopus Investments, Foresight, Triple Point and more.

As part of the agreement SimplyBiz Group Members will also receive access to the ‘Kuber Recommendation Service’ at no additional cost, which offers market updates, product selection basis overviews, consolidated reporting, and application pack run-throughs.

Dan Russell, managing director of distribution solutions for The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “We have seen how popular our referral services for DB pension transfers and later life planning have been, with advisers looking to appoint specialist expertise as part of the supply chain to provide their service to clients. Tax efficient solutions such as VCT and EIS are similar, with advisers looking for expert support to help achieve the right outcome for their customers.

“This is a market where products change quickly, with a time consuming and complex advice process. We know that an outsourced option will prove extremely valuable to some advisers looking to save time and reduce risk, with the peace of mind that they are working with a partner which is committed to delivering the best possible outcomes for clients.”

James Ramsay, managing director of Kuber, added: “Kuber has been set up to support advisers in delivering “best principles advice” to their investors. We are proud that the rigorous due diligence The SimplyBiz Group has undertaken has upheld this, and that the value add to both investors and advisers has been recognised through this process.

“Kuber, and our Investment Committees, have collectively spent decades working with advisers, giving advice and reviewing products in this space. We are tax efficient specialists and we have seen a lot of good and bad advice. We are delighted to be able to offer the benefits of this knowledge and experience to SimplyBiz Group firms. We look forward to working with its advisers and market-leading investment managers to deliver such a comprehensive service to investors.”