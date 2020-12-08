Skipton reveals which broker-nominated charities will receive share of £40,000

"We are delighted to announce another 40 community groups and charities which will receive funding and we hope our donation enables them to continue to make a real difference in their work."

Skipton Building Society has announced which charities and community groups have received a share of its £40,000 national community funding scheme.

Mortgage brokers have ensured that 40 good causes across the UK will receive a £1,000 cash boost after nominating in Skipton's second £40,000 Community Giving programme. More than 100 were put forward and now the 40 successful ones have been announced for 2020.

Skipton Intermediaries launched Community Giving last year to give brokers the chance to reward organisations which support housing and homelessness.

Among the successful charities are:

• Essex-based Haircuts4 Homeless, a charity set up by veteran hairdresser Stewart Roberts.

• Help The Homeless Leicester, which works for the relief and assistance of people in need in Leicester and surrounding areas who are homeless, facing homelessness or rough sleeping.

• Simon On The Streets, delivering outreach on the streets to the homeless community and those that are most vulnerable in Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees.

Paul Fenn, Skipton’s head of business development, said: “Following last year’s success, we are delighted to announce another 40 community groups and charities which will receive funding and we hope our donation enables them to continue to make a real difference in their work.

“Skipton’s Community Giving scheme enables brokers and employees of intermediary firms across the country to nominate groups which are helping the homeless - it’s a fantastic partnership which benefits truly deserving causes.”