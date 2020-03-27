Tech companies fund free CRM system for brokers

"Brokerages have always adapted and evolved their businesses to meet the challenges of the market."

Members of the Financial Services Tech Task Force initiative have come together to fund a free CRM system for brokers to use during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Available to all UK mortgage advisers at no cost, the offering comprises the recently launched eKeeper Lite CRM, integrated with Uinsure general insurance and Optimus’ conveyancing panel management.

These integrations build upon eKeeper’s existing client and case management, case notes, and document storage, allowing brokers to structure their client base and service through Uinsure and Optimus.

The recently launched Financial Services Tech Task Force initiative, which has brought together tech companies to support intermediaries during the Covid-19 outbreak, is providing free training on a variety of tools to help advisers.

David Bennett, commercial director at the eKeeper Group, said: “eKeeper recognises that brokers need a centralised cloud-based solution to help run their businesses during these extraordinary times. Through the FS Tech Task Force scheme, the eKeeper Lite CRM system, which only launched this week, can now be extended for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak, with integrations that add demonstrable value to brokers, enabling them to service clients, even during these more challenging times.”

Uinsure’s chief innovation officer, David Smith, commented: “Since FS Tech Task Force launched last week it’s amazing how many firms have sought help with all manner of things, from MS Teams to VOIP systems for home working. Brokerages have always adapted and evolved their businesses to meet the challenges of the market. During the Credit Crunch, protection became a lifesaver for many brokers and it will again as UK consumers, now more than ever, are looking for advice and reassurance. Through eKeeper Lite, there is now a simplified route for advisers to demonstrate that service and value, which we are proud to be funding.”

Alan Young, managing director of Optimus, added: “Bringing together best of breed products under one banner to help brokers during the outbreak is something we’re extremely keen to assist with. Too often, there is talk about how technology can enable brokers; now we’ve made this a reality where, under one platform, brokers can easily manage, quote, apply and instruct, freeing up valuable time to concentrate on supporting their client base efficiently.”