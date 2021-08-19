The Money Group appoints head of operations

"As the group expands on all fronts, we needed to create an internal team to deliver to our existing brands and our lending partners, but to also create a smooth transition for new firms joining TMG."

The Money Group has announced that Rebecca Taylor will head up a new operations team for the Group.

TMG says the move has been brought forward by six months due to an increase in recruitment enquiries and the need to create new businesses to accommodate its growth plans.

TMG is a network of directly authorised firms that can also offer an AR proposition via TMG Direct. The Group recently launched its own payment route, TMG Mortgage Club.

Scott Thorpe, managing director and co-founder of The Money Group, said: “We have been immensely impressed with Rebecca’s work ethic and organisational skills since joining TMG at the start of the year, and I am delighted she has agreed to head up the newly formed operations team.

"As the group expands on all fronts, we needed to create an internal team to deliver to our existing brands and our lending partners, but to also create a smooth transition for new firms joining TMG.”

Rebecca Taylor commented: “I am really excited to be heading up this newly formed team and working closely with all our key partners. We have a great management team in place, and we all share the same vision on how the group will operate and grow.”