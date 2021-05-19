Equity Release Associates to provide pre-booked appointments for advisers

"The Springboard Package allows us to support associates through the provision of free, pre-booked appointments with well-qualified and highly engaged equity release enquirers."

Equity Release Associates (ERA) has launched its new ‘Springboard Package’, providing pre-booked customer appointments for its equity release advisers.

The new initiative combines an increase in customer marketing investment with a bolstering of the network’s post-enquiry contact strategy. ERA has also appointed Meagan Parker from sister company, Age Partnership, into the new role of customer experience manager.

ERA’s managing director, Dan Baines, said: “Our advisers have told us that they would like the opportunity to help more customers, so we’ve listened.

“The Springboard Package allows us to support associates through the provision of free, pre-booked appointments with well-qualified and highly engaged equity release enquirers.

“As part of this initiative, we’re pleased to welcome Meagan Parker to the team. She is somebody who has demonstrated exceptional customer engagement skills with Age Partnership, so it made perfect sense for her to come over to ERA to support the launch of this game-changing new service.”