Loughborough BS adds cashback to retirement range

"With no upper age limit, we’re able to help more people with a range of specific individual needs."

Loughborough Building Society has added cashback to all of its borrowing into retirement products.

The Society's range includes a two-year discount, a three-year fixed rate and a term discount, all with £250 cashback and free standard valuation for both purchase and remortgage with variable rates starting at 2.79%.

Across the full retirement range, The Loughborough offers no maximum age at the end of the term, a maximum mortgage term of 35 years, and a maximum LTV of 60% if the term ends after age 80.

The range also offers interest-only with downsizing and capital raising for a variety of reasons.

Ashley Pearson, BDM at The Loughborough said: “We offer sound mortgage solutions to people of all ages. Many borrowers who are coming up to retirement or already retired are looking to move closer to family, improve their homes, take lifetime holidays and help younger family members finance their first homes, so it’s a pleasure to be able to make that possible and, with no upper age limit, we’re able to help more people with a range of specific individual needs.”