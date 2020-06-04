FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

3mc launches new broker portal

Rozi Jones
|
4th June 2020
Doug Hall 3mc
"These are very difficult times for everyone and one of our jobs at 3mc is to try to make it a little easier for brokers when it comes to placing their specialist mortgage business."

3mc has launched a new integrated portal and CRM system that enables brokers to view and manage their cases from enquiry through to completion.

3mcView enables brokers to submit enquiries and documents online, evidence research, generate KFI and ESIS documents and pre-populate lender application forms. The portal, which is built on the One Mortgage System platform, also features online case tracking available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In March, 3mc launched a new website, featuring a Compare Criteria tool, as well as a quick reference section to help brokers source solutions for their specialist lending enquiries.

Doug Hall, director of 3mc, said: “These are very difficult times for everyone and one of our jobs at 3mc is to try to make it a little easier for brokers when it comes to placing their specialist mortgage business. We think the launch of 3mcView provides a portal that helps us to do just that. The integrated platform means brokers can carry out sourcing enquiries that pre-populate lender application forms and it gives them access to 24/7 case tracking.

“The portal supports our existing service for brokers, which includes specialist expertise in working with lenders’ core ranges, access to rate and criteria exclusives, and seven different virtual lender onsite underwriters, producing mortgage offers for clients.”

