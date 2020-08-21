FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord and TSB increase 85% LTV rates

Rozi Jones
|
21st August 2020
tsb

Accord Mortgages and TSB have both increased rates on their residential mortgage products at 85% LTV.

From today, Accord is increasing rates on eight residential products at 85% LTV by up to 0.32%.

Accord confirmed that there are no changes to its remortgage only products in the 85% LTV range.

TSB has also increased higher-LTV rates across its house purchase range by up to 0.40%.

Five-year fixed rates between 80-85% LTV with no fee have increased by 0.40%. A range of 10-year fixed rates between 75-85% LTV with no fee have also increased by 40bps.

Alongside the changes, TSB is also introducing new five-year fixed rates at 80-85% LTV with a £995 fee, and withdrawing the fee-free counterparts.

Yesterday, TSB announced the temporary withdrawal of its fee-free two and five-year purchase and remortgage products up to 80% LTV.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.