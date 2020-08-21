Accord and TSB increase 85% LTV rates

Accord Mortgages and TSB have both increased rates on their residential mortgage products at 85% LTV.

From today, Accord is increasing rates on eight residential products at 85% LTV by up to 0.32%.

Accord confirmed that there are no changes to its remortgage only products in the 85% LTV range.

TSB has also increased higher-LTV rates across its house purchase range by up to 0.40%.

Five-year fixed rates between 80-85% LTV with no fee have increased by 0.40%. A range of 10-year fixed rates between 75-85% LTV with no fee have also increased by 40bps.

Alongside the changes, TSB is also introducing new five-year fixed rates at 80-85% LTV with a £995 fee, and withdrawing the fee-free counterparts.

Yesterday, TSB announced the temporary withdrawal of its fee-free two and five-year purchase and remortgage products up to 80% LTV.