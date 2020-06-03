FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord launches 80% LTV buy-to-let range

The lender's buy-to-let offering is now back to pre-coronavirus levels.

Rozi Jones
|
3rd June 2020
Jeremy Duncombe Accord
"Not only have we been able to relaunch our 80% LTV range, but we’re offering a very competitive choice of products to landlords with smaller deposits."

Accord Buy To Let is relaunching its product range at 80% LTV for both purchase and remortgage.

The buy-to-let lender is now returning to offering its full range of LTV products following the forced changes at the end of March.

Available from Friday, new purchase products at 80% LTV include a two-year fixed rate at 2.89% and a five-year fix at 3.25%, both with a £950 product fee, free standard valuation and £500 cashback.

For remortgage, 80% LTV products include a two-year fixed rate at 2.76% and a five-year fix at 3.20%, both with a £950 product fee, free standard valuation and either £250 cashback or Accord’s remortgage legal service included.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “Not only have we been able to relaunch our 80% LTV range, but we’re offering a very competitive choice of products to landlords with smaller deposits.

“This latest launch sees our buy-to-let product offering back to where it was at the start of the year, which is a huge achievement in such a short space of time and we thank all brokers for their support and patience over the last few weeks.”

