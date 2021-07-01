Accord reduces rates and adds £1,000 cashback

"We’ve refreshed the range to improve a number of selected products at 80 and 85% LTV, and hope the combination of reduced rates and increased cashback will create more choices"

Accord Mortgages has improved selected products in its 80% - 85% LTV ranges and added £1,000 cashback.

At 80% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is availavle at 1.97% and a five-year fix starts at 2.16%.

At 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced from 2.35% to 2.28% and a five-year fix has been lowered from 2.64% to 2.57%.

All products come with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and £1,000 cashback.

Accord has also reduced rates by up to 0.14% on selected products in the range, including a five-year fixed rate of 2.61% (was 2.75%) available for remortgages, which comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re committed to providing competitive mortgage options for brokers and their clients, and these latest changes reflect that.

“We’ve refreshed the range to improve a number of selected products at 80 and 85% LTV, and hope the combination of reduced rates and increased cashback will create more choices to meet varying customer needs.”