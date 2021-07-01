FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord reduces rates and adds £1,000 cashback

Rozi Jones
|
1st July 2021
Jemma Anderson, Accord Mortgages
"We’ve refreshed the range to improve a number of selected products at 80 and 85% LTV, and hope the combination of reduced rates and increased cashback will create more choices"

Accord Mortgages has improved selected products in its 80% - 85% LTV ranges and added £1,000 cashback.

At 80% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is availavle at 1.97% and a five-year fix starts at 2.16%.

At 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced from 2.35% to 2.28% and a five-year fix has been lowered from 2.64% to 2.57%.

All products come with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and £1,000 cashback.

Accord has also reduced rates by up to 0.14% on selected products in the range, including a five-year fixed rate of 2.61% (was 2.75%) available for remortgages, which comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re committed to providing competitive mortgage options for brokers and their clients, and these latest changes reflect that.

“We’ve refreshed the range to improve a number of selected products at 80 and 85% LTV, and hope the combination of reduced rates and increased cashback will create more choices to meet varying customer needs.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.