Accord returns to 95% LTV lending

Accord Mortgages has today announced its return to higher-LTV lending, expanding its range of residential mortgages up to 95% loan-to-value.

Products include a 5-year fixed rate of 6.35% at 90% and, at 95%, a 5-year fixed rate of 6.71%. Both come with £995 fee, £500 and £750 cashback respectively and free standard valuation.

The lender recently returned to market with 2- and 5-year fixed rate products up to 85% LTV after a temporary withdrawal that saw many lenders pause certain product ranges.

Accord has also reintroduced products catering to the Help to Buy and Deposit Unlock schemes, as well as New Build, Boost LTI and Cascade products up to 90% LTV. The lender has also introduced a range of three-year fixes and discounted standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director at Accord Mortgages, said:

“Our sensible and phased return to market means we’re now in a position to start lending again with a wider range of mortgages, which I’m sure will be welcome news to brokers and their clients, particularly those with the smallest deposits.

“As a responsible lender, we’ve carefully monitored the market and maintained our currently excellent service levels to make sure brokers continue to receive the quality of service they expect from us.”