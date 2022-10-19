FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Accord returns to 95% LTV lending

Accord Mortgages returns to high LTV lending following temporary withdrawal with introduction of new products up to 95% LTV.

Related topics:  Mortgages,  first-time buyer
Amy Loddington
19th October 2022
help to buy young couple ftb first time buyers moving

Accord Mortgages has today announced its return to higher-LTV lending, expanding its range of residential mortgages up to 95% loan-to-value.

Products include a 5-year fixed rate of 6.35% at 90% and, at 95%, a 5-year fixed rate of 6.71%. Both come with £995 fee, £500 and £750 cashback respectively and free standard valuation.

The lender recently returned to market with 2- and 5-year fixed rate products up to 85% LTV after a temporary withdrawal that saw many lenders pause certain product ranges.

Accord has also reintroduced products catering to the Help to Buy and Deposit Unlock schemes, as well as New Build, Boost LTI and Cascade products up to 90% LTV. The lender has also introduced a range of three-year fixes and discounted standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages.  

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director at Accord Mortgages, said:

“Our sensible and phased return to market means we’re now in a position to start lending again with a wider range of mortgages, which I’m sure will be welcome news to brokers and their clients, particularly those with the smallest deposits.

“As a responsible lender, we’ve carefully monitored the market and maintained our currently excellent service levels to make sure brokers continue to receive the quality of service they expect from us.”

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.