AMI opens nominations for Board elections

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has announced details of its Board elections which will take place in November.

The period for nominations for certain Board positions has now been opened.

All Board positions are re-elected on at least a three-year rolling cycle, although existing members of the Board may stand for re-election.

This year’s Board elections will take place in the mortgage club constituency, national firm constituency, network constituency, and the association of finance brokers constituency.

Any AMI member firm who falls under one of these constituencies can nominate a member of their senior management team to stand for election. To stand, individuals must complete a nomination and also be nominated by an AMI member from within the same constituency. Nominations must be returned to AMI by 26th October.

Should more than one AMI member per constituency want to stand for the Board, a contested election will take place. Those individuals standing will be required to submit a biography and an election manifesto to those constituents eligible to vote. Ballot papers for a contested election will be sent out by 3rd November.

The results will be announced on 20th November.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI, commented: “The AMI Board plays a vital role for the organisation in providing direction and policy guidance to AMI’s activities. Members wishing to serve as AMI Board members must be committed advocates of the intermediary distribution channel and prepared to represent not just their own constituents but the entire mortgage intermediary profession. We hope AMI members will want to contribute to the trade body’s work and shape our ongoing agenda by standing for election.”