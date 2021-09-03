FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays launches 0.85% mortgage rate in residential refresh

Rozi Jones
|
3rd September 2021
Barclays

Barclays has announced a series of rate reductions across its residential purchase and remortgage products.

Barclays’ range of fixed-rate and tracker products for residential mortgage applications will see reductions of up to 53bps – including rates for purchase or remortgage – as well as the introduction of a new five-year fixed rate up to 75% LTV.

Amongst the reductions is a two-year tracker product at 60% LTV, which has reduced from 1.38% to 0.85% with a £999 fee.

A fee-free two-year tracker at 60% LTV has been cut from 1.79% to 1.40%.

At 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been lowered from 2.05% to 1.95% with no fee.

The new five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV is available at 1.52% with no fee.

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.