Barclays launches 0.85% mortgage rate in residential refresh

Barclays has announced a series of rate reductions across its residential purchase and remortgage products.

Barclays’ range of fixed-rate and tracker products for residential mortgage applications will see reductions of up to 53bps – including rates for purchase or remortgage – as well as the introduction of a new five-year fixed rate up to 75% LTV.

Amongst the reductions is a two-year tracker product at 60% LTV, which has reduced from 1.38% to 0.85% with a £999 fee.

A fee-free two-year tracker at 60% LTV has been cut from 1.79% to 1.40%.

At 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been lowered from 2.05% to 1.95% with no fee.

The new five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV is available at 1.52% with no fee.