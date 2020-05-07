Barclays launches new Help to Buy and buy-to-let products

Barclays is introducing a number of new products across its Help to Buy and buy-to-let ranges.

New buy-to-let products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.86% with a £1,795 product fee or 2.55% fee-free, as well as a five-year fix at 2.19% with a £1,795 fee, all available up to 75% LTV.

New Help to Buy products start from 1.74% fixed for two years or 1.89% fixed for five years, available up to 75% LTV with a £749 product fee.

Scotland Help to Buy products include a two-year fix at 2.29% and a five-year fix at 2.39%, available up to 80% LTV with no fee.

London Help to Buy rates start at 1.36% on two year products and 1.63% for five year products up to 55% LTV with a £749 fee.

Finally, new Green Home Help to Buy rates start from 1.69% for a two-year fix at 1.84% for a five-year fix, both at 75% LTV with a £749 product fee.

The lender is also launching new products up to 80% LTV for existing Barclays customers, with products up to 85% LTV available for Rate Switch only.