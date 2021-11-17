FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Bluestone deploys risk intelligence database to streamline mortgage application process

Bluestone Mortgages has deployed National SIRA, the UK’s largest syndicated database of cross-sector customer risk intelligence.

Rozi Jones
|
17th November 2021
"The unique insights from National SIRA will enable us to further streamline the mortgage application journey at a critical time when more people are turning to specialist lenders."

The deployment of the database, operated by Synectics Solutions, will allow Bluestone to streamline its mortgage application process, bolster compliance practices, and offer its products to a broader range of customers who have been excluded by mainstream lenders.

Murray Raw, head of business development at Synectics Solutions, said: “The data logged on National SIRA, when paired with our powerful rules engine, provides lenders with something extremely precious. Context. It delivers the ability to differentiate between true perpetrators of fraud and victims of it, and subsequently the ability to re-instate access to financial services for the latter.

“In partnering with companies such as Bluestone Mortgages to provide this vital insight, we’re proud to play a key role in tackling the issue of financial inclusion.”

Jackie Burchill, head of lending operations Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “The unique insights from National SIRA will enable us to further streamline the mortgage application journey at a critical time when more people are turning to specialist lenders. This is an important step as we continue our mission to help more people achieve their goal of homeownership.”

