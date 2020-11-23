Bluestone resumes 85% LTV lending

"Over recent weeks, we have been focusing on ensuring we can return to our pre-Covid product range as quickly and efficiently as possible"

Bluestone Mortgages is resuming pre-Covid maximum LTV lending on all products in its residential and buy-to-let ranges.

Lending will now be available in Bluestone’s five credit categories up to a maximum of 85% LTV.

Qualifying loans on all credit tiers will continue to be processed using Automated Valuation Models (AVMs), while the maximum loan size for residential loans will increase to £1 million.

Reece Beddall, head of sales and marketing at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “Today’s news is testament to the work of the Bluestone team and the support of our funders and intermediary partners. Over recent weeks, we have been focusing on ensuring we can return to our pre-Covid product range as quickly and efficiently as possible, and it is a delight to be able to announce this to the market today.

“Ensuring underserved borrowers can continue to access the lending they need remains a priority for Bluestone and delivering an innovative and flexible proposition to these customer segments will continue to be crucial in helping us achieve this goal. We are confident that, following today’s announcement, we will be in an even stronger position to support borrowers over the coming months and as the crisis continues.”