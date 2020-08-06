Buckinghamshire BS appoints key account manager for the North

"My first priority is to start meeting some of our broker contacts, mortgage clubs and networks so that I can start to learn more about their needs"

Buckinghamshire Building Society has appointed a new key account manager for the North of England.

This is a new role for the Society, and will help to build and grow their intermediary business in the North.

Claire Askham has been in the mortgage industry for over 20 years working across all areas of the business including first and second charge lending, underwriting and account management. Claire previously worked for financial organisations including high street and specialist lenders.

Claire commented: “I'm delighted to be joining the Buckinghamshire Building Society at this exciting time. I am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience in this market to share with the team. My first priority is to start meeting some of our broker contacts, mortgage clubs and networks so that I can start to learn more about their needs and begin the process of building strong broker lender relationships across the North of England and help grow the business.”

Tim Vigeon, head of lending, added: “This is a great time to welcome Claire to the Society, as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the intermediary mortgage industry and we feel she will be a valuable asset and will improve our ability to service and help more brokers and clubs in the North of England.”