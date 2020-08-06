FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Buckinghamshire BS appoints key account manager for the North

Rozi Jones
|
6th August 2020
Claire Askham Buckinghamshire BS
"My first priority is to start meeting some of our broker contacts, mortgage clubs and networks so that I can start to learn more about their needs"

Buckinghamshire Building Society has appointed a new key account manager for the North of England.

This is a new role for the Society, and will help to build and grow their intermediary business in the North.

Claire Askham has been in the mortgage industry for over 20 years working across all areas of the business including first and second charge lending, underwriting and account management. Claire previously worked for financial organisations including high street and specialist lenders.

Claire commented: “I'm delighted to be joining the Buckinghamshire Building Society at this exciting time. I am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience in this market to share with the team. My first priority is to start meeting some of our broker contacts, mortgage clubs and networks so that I can start to learn more about their needs and begin the process of building strong broker lender relationships across the North of England and help grow the business.”

Tim Vigeon, head of lending, added: “This is a great time to welcome Claire to the Society, as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the intermediary mortgage industry and we feel she will be a valuable asset and will improve our ability to service and help more brokers and clubs in the North of England.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.