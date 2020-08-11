FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Fluent Mortgages adopts Mortgage Engine's multi-DIP proposition

Directly authorised mortgage brokers at Fluent will now be able to source multi-DIPs from a single application within their own systems.

Rozi Jones
|
11th August 2020
Cloe Atkinson Mortgage Engine
"We’re really pleased to connect with Fluent and enable even more brokers to access DIPs from multiple lenders without needing to rekey customer data."

The Mortgage Engine has partnered with Fluent Mortgages to enable more brokers to access DIPs from multiple lenders without needing to rekey customer data.

Directly authorised mortgage brokers at Fluent will now be able to source multi-DIPs from a single application within their own systems. This is facilitated by Mortgage Engine’s application programming interface (API) technology, which connects distributors with lenders including Santander and NatWest.

Fluent Mortgages says the API connection could save 105 hours per week on mortgage applications moving forward.

The connection also means that MoneySuperMarket customers who go to Fluent Mortgages seeking remortgage advice will also be able to benefit from multi-DIPs from a single application submitted by their mortgage broker.

Cloë Atkinson, managing director at the Mortgage Engine, said: “We’re really pleased to connect with Fluent and enable even more brokers to access DIPs from multiple lenders without needing to rekey customer data.

“We are harnessing the power of technology to make the mortgage process more efficient. This partnership is another positive milestone on our journey to bring better, faster connectivity to lenders and brokers.”

Tim Wheeldon, chief operating officer at The Fluent Money Group, added: “Mortgage Engine’s API platform will help us reduce the admin hours spent on rekeying data for multiple mortgage applications. Based on our average number of cases, we have calculated this could be in the region of around 105 hours per week in time saved on applications. This is a significant improvement in business efficiency and will enable our brokers to focus more on supporting our customers, offering advice and generating new business.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.