Fluent Mortgages adopts Mortgage Engine's multi-DIP proposition

"We’re really pleased to connect with Fluent and enable even more brokers to access DIPs from multiple lenders without needing to rekey customer data."

The Mortgage Engine has partnered with Fluent Mortgages to enable more brokers to access DIPs from multiple lenders without needing to rekey customer data.

Directly authorised mortgage brokers at Fluent will now be able to source multi-DIPs from a single application within their own systems. This is facilitated by Mortgage Engine’s application programming interface (API) technology, which connects distributors with lenders including Santander and NatWest.

Fluent Mortgages says the API connection could save 105 hours per week on mortgage applications moving forward.

The connection also means that MoneySuperMarket customers who go to Fluent Mortgages seeking remortgage advice will also be able to benefit from multi-DIPs from a single application submitted by their mortgage broker.

Cloë Atkinson, managing director at the Mortgage Engine, said: “We’re really pleased to connect with Fluent and enable even more brokers to access DIPs from multiple lenders without needing to rekey customer data.

“We are harnessing the power of technology to make the mortgage process more efficient. This partnership is another positive milestone on our journey to bring better, faster connectivity to lenders and brokers.”

Tim Wheeldon, chief operating officer at The Fluent Money Group, added: “Mortgage Engine’s API platform will help us reduce the admin hours spent on rekeying data for multiple mortgage applications. Based on our average number of cases, we have calculated this could be in the region of around 105 hours per week in time saved on applications. This is a significant improvement in business efficiency and will enable our brokers to focus more on supporting our customers, offering advice and generating new business.”