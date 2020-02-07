Foundation Home Loans cuts core buy-to-let rates

"The recent changes we have made, combined with these rate changes, will make us even more appealing to intermediaries and their clients."

Foundation Home Loans has reduced rates across a number of products in its core buy-to-let range by up to 0.20%.

The rate cuts cover both individual and limited company fixed-rate products for both single tenancy properties, as well as HMOs and short-term lets.

Foundation's five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV for F1 borrowers is reducing from 3.24% to 3.15% with a 2% fee.

Two-year fixed rates for F1 borrowers are now available from 2.44% at 65% LTV and 2.59% at 75% LTV.

Additionally, the lender has cut rates across all its short-term let products by 10-15 basis points, now starting at 2.99%.

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We have become well known for providing solutions for portfolio landlords, particularly those financing a property via a limited company. The recent changes we have made, combined with these rate changes, will make us even more appealing to intermediaries and their clients.

"And we have also recently increased the size of our sales team, so it means we are well placed to continue our steep growth trajectory.”