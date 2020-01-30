Just Mortgages expands new build proposition

"There is strong demand for new housing but it’s important that would-be buyers get the right mortgage deal."

Just Mortgages has announced a further expansion of its specialist new build division, with plans for the broker force to more than double in size over the next two years.

The team is set to reach 23 brokers by the end of Q1 2020 – up from eight at the start of 2019.

The Just Mortgages new build division works directly with developers to ensure prospective purchasers have access to face-to-face advice from a fully-qualified broker.

A Just Mortgages broker will meet with buyers to discuss their circumstances, help them identify their mortgage and protection needs, and work with them to find the most suitable financial solution on an individual basis.

There is no contract and no obligation to use Just Mortgages brokers. Liability remains with Just Mortgages and an introduction fee is available.

Alongside the growth in broker numbers, the division has also taken on new business development and managerial staff. Most recently, Rebecca Ferguson has joined the team and will be supporting developers in the north-west of England.

John Doughty, financial services director at Just Mortgages New Build, commented: “There is strong demand for new housing but it’s important that would-be buyers get the right mortgage deal.

“We’re committed to working with developers to help purchasers access the finance they need.

“It’s important that Just Mortgages brokers deliver our service in person. This enables us to build a strong relationship with developers, estate agents and potential purchasers.”