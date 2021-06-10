Just Mortgages expands throughout Scotland

"The client demand is certainly there. The Scottish market is incredibly busy with offers being accepted before the for-sale sign has gone up."

Just Mortgages, is expanding throughout Scotland. Since the start of the year, it has almost quadrupled the number of self-employed brokers from four to 15, and in the next 12 months is aiming to reach 28 self-employed brokers in total.

New area director in Scotland, Kevin Gardiner, has over 20 years’ financial services experience, and has ambitious growth plans for the self-employed division in Scotland.

Just Mortgages says the current self-employed team are currently generating record levels of business in Scotland. Each broker, while given the freedom to run their own businesses, is also given support and guidance, including advice on how to structure the business, business growth advice and training for brokers to recruit and expand.

Kevin Gardiner, alongside the Just Mortgages team of trainers, will also provide advice on protection sales, compliance and how to generate leads through social media, amongst other subjects.

Kevin Gardiner said: “We are attracting a lot of interest from brokers looking to become self-employed but under our model where they continue to get help, support and training. All a broker needs to become self-employed is a phone and laptop, and the drive to run their own business. With the professional support and compliance provided by Just Mortgages, those that have already joined us are thriving.

“The client demand is certainly there. The Scottish market is incredibly busy with offers being accepted before the for-sale sign has gone up. With the market so hectic, the need for quality advice is crucial as buyers have to act fast to be in with a chance.

“While the growth we have already achieved is impressive, this is just the beginning and we want to continue growing the team in the next few months.”