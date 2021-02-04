Kensington completes inaugural social bond securitisation

"With the successful pricing of our first securitisation of 2021, it marks Kensington as the first specialist lender to issue Social Bonds in the UK RMBS markets."

Kensington Mortgages has announced its latest securitisation sized at £472 million. The transaction is the first labelled Social Bond from a specialist lender and aligns with the ICMA Social Bond Principles of 2020, contributing towards meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The formally recognised Social Bonds align with UN Sustainable Development Goals relating to reducing inequality and building sustainable cities and communities.

The Social Bond follows the 2020 launch of Kensington’s first range of environmentally friendly mortgage products, the eKo Cashback Mortgage.

Alex Maddox, capital markets and digital director at Kensington Mortgages, commented: “We’ve started the new year in a very strong position. With the successful pricing of our first securitisation of 2021, it marks Kensington as the first specialist lender to issue Social Bonds in the UK RMBS markets.

“Our aim is always to help underserved borrowers. We look beneath the surface and consider complex and multiple income sources and lend to those who do not pass the automated credit process that most high street banks rely on and otherwise struggle to own a home.

“We are continuing to integrate ESG initiatives into our business. Last August, we publicly released our ESG targets for the current financial year for the first time – again making us the first specialist lender in the UK to publish such an initiative. These will be reviewed on an annual basis so that we can publicly report on the progress we are making in each area – and our targets will help ensure that we are creating a positive impact in both the workplace and wider world.

"We also provided EPC data for the properties in the GMG 2021-1 transaction which is the first time that this has been provided by a UK specialist lender.”

A spokesperson for ISS ESG added: “ISS ESG finds that the Use of Proceeds description provided by Kensington is aligned with the ICMA Social Bond Principles (“SBPs”). The offering of home loan financing to an underserved population follows the “Socioeconomic Advancement and Empowerment” and “Access to Essential Services (financial services)” categories of the SBPs.

“The issuer has identified an appropriate target population consisting of credit applicants with complex income or who are self-employed, first-time buyers with limited credit history, contractors and later life or younger borrowers.

“The project categories are aligned with the issuer’s broader sustainability strategy and clear exclusion criteria are also defined.”