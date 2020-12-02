Reliance Bank launches key worker mortgage range up to 90% LTV

"I am pleased that we have been able to launch this new exciting proposition to the UK mortgage marketplace."

Reliance Bank has launched an updated key worker mortgage range, with products available up to 90% LTV.

Five-year fixed rates start from 1.49% up to 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee on a maximum property size of £500,000.

Between 60% and 75%, rates start from 1.59% with a £1,495 fee on a maximum property size of £500,000.

Between 75% and 90%, rates are available from 3.60% with no fee on a maximum property size of £250,000. The 90% LTV product also comes with a free basic mortgage valuation for first-time buyers.

Product fees can be added to the loan amount but the LTV limit cannot be exceeded. Lower LTV products can be used for both purchase and remortgage borrowing.

This product cannot be utilised for shared ownership, Right to Buy or Help to Buy schemes.

Relianec Bank is asking brokers to regularly check its website for 90% LTV availability as it anticipates high demand and says the "product range could be withdrawn at any time".

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages for Reliance Bank, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to launch this new exciting proposition to the UK mortgage marketplace. We are keen to help key workers who are looking to purchase or remortgage their own home. We see this as another step in our ongoing journey to provide a positive social impact.”