FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

LendInvest expands limited company range

Rozi Jones
|
2nd November 2020
Andy Virgo LendInvest
"Incentivised by the SDLT freeze, it’s clear that we can still do more to support our borrowers."

LendInvest has added a new pay rate product to its buy-to-let range for limited companies and special purpose vehicles.

The new exclusive five-year fixed pay rate product stresses at 3.69% for limited company landlords.

LendInvest recently raised its LTV and maximum loan limits, and broadened its lending criteria to include first-time landlords and student lets.

The lender is now offering 80% LTV products on standard properties, with a maximum loan size of £500,000, and increased its maximum loan size for standard properties to £1.5million.

Customers are also eligible for a £200 cashback on all applications where Open Banking is used.

Andy Virgo, director of buy-to-let at LendInvest, said: “Professional landlords are speaking with their feet right now and the demand we have seen for our buy-to-let proposition of late is illustrating exactly that. Incentivised by the SDLT freeze, it’s clear that we can still do more to support our borrowers. The changes released today mark our commitment to assisting the UK’s professional landlords grow or incorporate their portfolios at this crucial juncture in time.“

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.