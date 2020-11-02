LendInvest expands limited company range

"Incentivised by the SDLT freeze, it’s clear that we can still do more to support our borrowers."

LendInvest has added a new pay rate product to its buy-to-let range for limited companies and special purpose vehicles.

The new exclusive five-year fixed pay rate product stresses at 3.69% for limited company landlords.

LendInvest recently raised its LTV and maximum loan limits, and broadened its lending criteria to include first-time landlords and student lets.

The lender is now offering 80% LTV products on standard properties, with a maximum loan size of £500,000, and increased its maximum loan size for standard properties to £1.5million.

Customers are also eligible for a £200 cashback on all applications where Open Banking is used.

Andy Virgo, director of buy-to-let at LendInvest, said: “Professional landlords are speaking with their feet right now and the demand we have seen for our buy-to-let proposition of late is illustrating exactly that. Incentivised by the SDLT freeze, it’s clear that we can still do more to support our borrowers. The changes released today mark our commitment to assisting the UK’s professional landlords grow or incorporate their portfolios at this crucial juncture in time.“