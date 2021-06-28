MAB becomes first mortgage broker on new First Homes Scheme

"We’re proud to be one of the first and only mortgage broker firms supporting the government’s next big affordable housing project, with the Help to Buy scheme ending in 2023."

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has become the official mortgage broker for the new First Homes scheme pilot at the Keepmoat Homes Meadow View development in Shirebrook, Bolsover, Derbyshire.

MAB has become the first mortgage broker as part of the scheme, supporting Keepmoat to financially qualify buyers and working alongside Homes England.

Initially, 12 plots have been identified on the site for the new government First Home scheme, which provides local first-time buyers with a guaranteed discount of 30% on a new build property against the local market value.

Mark Pender, business principal and new build specialist at MAB who’s been leading on the scheme, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Keepmoat Homes and Homes England – becoming the first mortgage broker on the First Home scheme pilot. We’re experts in providing new homes mortgage advice and work very closely with the UK’s top housebuilders to give buyers and developers the confidence to move forward with new build transactions. New build is often complex in terms of mortgage advice and requires specialists to understand the finer details of schemes such as this. We’re proud to be one of the first and only mortgage broker firms supporting the government’s next big affordable housing project, with the Help to Buy scheme ending in 2023.”

Tim Wray, group development director at Keepmoat Homes, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Mortgage Advice Bureau on the First Homes scheme which is specifically designed to support first-time buyers and keyworkers and help them take their first steps on the property ladder. Keepmoat Homes is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders for first time buyers so it is great to be part of this initiative which will help even more people realise their dream of owning their own home. This is a true example of how working in partnership helps to support local people and communities.”