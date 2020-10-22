MCI Club adds Hinckley & Rugby to panel

"With a growing demand in the need for products both from specialist lenders and from building societies, we are pleased that Hinckley & Rugby is joining our panel of lenders."

MCI Mortgage Club has appointed Hinckley & Rugby Building Society to its panel of lenders.

Hinckley & Rugby offers residential, buy-to-let, self-build and later-life lending products.

Hinckley & Rugby will also offer all MCI Club members the option to use its Mortgage Referrals Committee to consider individual cases. The Mortgage Referrals Committee reviews complex cases with the Society’s most senior decision makers, often providing a same-day outcome.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI mortgage club, said: “With a growing demand in the need for products both from specialist lenders and from building societies, we are pleased that Hinckley & Rugby is joining our panel of lenders. I was particularly impressed with the Mortgage Referrals Committee that meet on a daily basis, that can assess individual cases and the broad range of products that our members will have access to. We constantly look to refresh our mortgage panel so that our members have access to the mortgages that they need to cater for their clients’ changing circumstances.”

Emily Smith, national account manager at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, said: “We are looking forward to working with MCI Club, and offering its members greater flexibility when it comes to underwriting, including our daily, high-level Mortgage Referrals Committee. We have remained a consistent lender throughout these uncertain times and our niche lending products are a popular choice for brokers whose clients need individual consideration of circumstances. We hope our approach brings extra support to the MCI Club members.”