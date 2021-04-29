MCI Club adds Newbury Building Society to panel

"Our members will be able to benefit from Newbury’s wide range of mortgage products and we look forward to working with the team."

MCI Mortgage Club has expanded its panel of lenders with the addition of Newbury Building Society.

Newbury's mortgage range includes products for standard residential and buy-to-let as well as self-build, semi commercial and unusual properties.

It will lend on new build and shared ownership properties, including flats, throughout England, Wales and Central London, up to a maximum of six stories.

The mutual offers retirement interest-only and joint borrower sole proprietor mortgages while catering for expats and will accept mortgage payments in ten different foreign currencies.

It also lends for capital raising, for example, a deposit for a purchase abroad or for business purposes.

Newbury’s buy-to-let offering includes lending to limited companies and it will consider both SPV and trading companies as well as holiday-lets.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, commented: “Newbury Building Society is a very versatile lender and really gets to understand the borrower’s needs with its manual underwriting approach.

“Our members will be able to benefit from Newbury’s wide range of mortgage products and we look forward to working with the team.”

Karen Smith, sales manager at Newbury Building Society, added: “We have a dedicated intermediary helpdesk and are always happy to discuss cases as we have a flexible approach to lending and take a common-sense view on underwriting.

“Brokers are assigned their own case handler from application through to mortgage offer and are on hand to assist in any way they can.”