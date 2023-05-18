FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Mortgage arrears rise in Q1

The number of homeowners in arrears on their mortgage has risen 2% in Q1 - with 76,630 borrowers in arrears of 2.5% or more of their outstanding balance.

Related topics:  Mortgages,  Arrears
Rozi Jones | Editor, Barcadia Media Limited
18th May 2023
house mortgage late payment due repossession arrears
"UK Finance say the figures 'should not be a cause for panic'"

Figures from UK Finance released today show that within the total number of borrowers in arrears, 27,700 of the mortgages were in the lightest arrears band, which represents arrears of 2.5% to 5% of the outstanding balance - an increase of 5% on the previous quarter.

Buy-to-let mortgages saw a greater rise, with 16% more borrowers in arrears (7,030 mortgages) than the previous quarter.

A total of 750 mortgaged properties were taken into possession in the first three months of the year, a 50% increase on Q4 2022, while 410 buy-to-let properties were repossessed - 28% higher than the previous quarter.

UK Finance say the figures 'should not be a cause for panic' and that lenders are 'proactively supporting' borrowers who were concerned about their finances, including nearly 200,000 borrowers in the last year who were given tailored forbearance.

Commenting, Adam Oldfield, chief revenue officer at Phoebus Software, said:

“Having been in a low interest environment for such a long time the recent increases in interest rates have put many borrowers into a position they have never experienced before. The figures from UK Finance this morning bear out the fact that increasing interest rates coupled with the rising cost of living is taking its toll. Unfortunately, with around 370,000 borrowers coming off fixed rate deals between April and June (ONS), the likelihood is that this trend will continue and is almost certainly going to get worse. This is especially true if, as many expect, the Bank of England continues to put the base rate up.

“Once again there will be a great responsibility for lenders to identify borrowers that may be getting into difficulty and manage the situation with care. With Consumer Duty rules coming into force at the end of July that responsibility becomes more onerous, and every lender will need to ensure they have all their systems aligned to ensure the best outcomes for their borrowers.”

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.