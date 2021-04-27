MPs vote against interest rate cap for mortgage prisoners

MPs have voted against an amendment in the Financial Services Bill which would have capped interest rates for mortgage prisoners.

Under Amendment 8, mortgage prisoners held in inactive closed books such as Heliodor, Landmark, and NRAM, would have benefitted from a cap to Standard Variable Rates on closed book cases.

The House of Lords voted in favour of the amendment earlier this month, but it was voted down in the House of Commons yesterday evening.

The House of Commons supported the Government to disagree with Amendment 8 by 355 to 271. Two Tory MPs, Peter Bottomley and Royston Smith, defied the whip in support of the SVR cap.

The largest group of mortgage prisoners are former customers of Northern Rock who were sold on by the government to vulture funds like Cerberus. Over the past 12 years, many mortgage prisoners have paid from £20,000 to over £150,000 more than customers of active high-street lenders.

Despite new criteria introduced by the FCA at the end of 2019 to help mortgage prisoners, the FCA’s own prediction was that only 14,000 of the 250,000 mortgage prisoners may benefit using the reformed affordability test brought in towards the end of 2019.

In response to the outcome, Martin Lewis tweeted: "Saddened #MortgagePrisoners amendment has fallen, keeping up to 250,000 people mired in financial hell.

"The fight won't stop here. Govt has pledged to do 'something'. We have the LSE report & if govt provides data it promised, I'll fund further research to try to find solutions".