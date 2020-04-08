Nationwide launches interest-only remortgage range

Nationwide has added interest-only or part-and-part repayment options to its residential remortgage range.

The products are available up to 60% LTV with a minimum income criteria of £75,000 for sole applicants and £100,000 for joint applicants.

The minimum term is 25 years and the maximum loan amount is £2 million.

Clients won't be accepted if they have a secured loan that isn't declared or settled, or if the client is retired/the term goes into retirement.

In a note to brokers, Nationwide says brokers' clients will need to sign a ‘sale of residence customer declaration form’ confirming that they understand the requirement to sell their property to repay the outstanding balance at term expiry.

Nationwide and TMW recently introduced three-month mortgage offer extensions and alternative valuation methods, such as automated valuation model (AVM).

It has also temporarily withdrawn high LTV mortgage lending to focus on supporting existing members and processing ongoing applications during the Covid-19 outbreak. Last week, Nationwide increased selected switcher product rates by up to 0.20%.