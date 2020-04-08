FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Nationwide launches interest-only remortgage range

The products are available up to 60% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
8th April 2020
Natiownide

Nationwide has added interest-only or part-and-part repayment options to its residential remortgage range.

The products are available up to 60% LTV with a minimum income criteria of £75,000 for sole applicants and £100,000 for joint applicants.

The minimum term is 25 years and the maximum loan amount is £2 million.

Clients won't be accepted if they have a secured loan that isn't declared or settled, or if the client is retired/the term goes into retirement.

In a note to brokers, Nationwide says brokers' clients will need to sign a ‘sale of residence customer declaration form’ confirming that they understand the requirement to sell their property to repay the outstanding balance at term expiry.

Nationwide and TMW recently introduced three-month mortgage offer extensions and alternative valuation methods, such as automated valuation model (AVM).

It has also temporarily withdrawn high LTV mortgage lending to focus on supporting existing members and processing ongoing applications during the Covid-19 outbreak. Last week, Nationwide increased selected switcher product rates by up to 0.20%.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.