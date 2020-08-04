New head of mortgage sales appointed at Ipswich BS

Ipswich Building Society has revealed that Charlotte Grimshaw is to join their senior management team as the newly appointed Head of Mortgage Sales.

Charlotte had previously spent 8 years within the building society sector, moving from the Family Building Society and is CeMAP qualified. Prior to this, she worked in intermediary-facing roles at the Marsden Building Society.

Her new role as head of mortgage sales will see her spend time with key intermediaries, networks and clubs, whilst overseeing the Society’s business development management function.

Richard Norrington, Chief Executive of Ipswich Building Society, said:

“We know just how important intermediaries have been to lenders and to their customers during the coronavirus crisis, and with Charlotte’s help we look forward to even closer intermediary relationships in the future.

“Through Charlotte’s appointment, we have been able to increase our market presence for networks and intermediaries, and have restructured our internal sales team to ensure we give maximum support to our business development function.

“Whilst we are not currently conducting visits or hosting our popular knowledge share events, wherever possible, we have been maximising telephone and digital contact with our intermediary partners to equip them with the information they need to best serve their clients.”