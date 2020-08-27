O’Neill Patient launches 'one-stop' conveyancing app

"A new generation of homeowners is increasingly looking for technology-driven solutions to meet their needs."

Conveyancing firm O’Neill Patient is piloting a new 'one-stop' app that enables clients to progress their conveyancing cases directly from a mobile device.

Clients using the app will be able to communicate with case managers directly, perform a wide range of tasks in app and upload relevant documents.

Forms are presented in-app as click-through questionnaires that automatically advance to the next relevant question, depending on the client’s responses.

Forms can then be signed and submitted in app, and clients can be asked to go back to sections that are incomplete or incorrectly filled in, ensuring that submitted documents are ‘right first time’.

The app also removes the need for emails, which is one of the main sources of fraud in the mortgage process. The app also enhances security by automating identity checks, using facial recognition technology, and scanning passport chips to ensure authenticity.

O'Neill Patient says the app is expected to reduce normal industry turnaround times from around two weeks to as little as fifteen minutes.

During the pilot, the app will be available to private clients, initially for remortgage cases only. This will be extended to sale and purchases in the coming weeks, and the full functionality will be rolled out to the introducer market later in the year.

Andy Scaife, CEO of O’Neill Patient, said: “A new generation of homeowners is increasingly looking for technology-driven solutions to meet their needs.

“Our mission at O’Neill Patient is to sweep away the arcane processes traditionally associated with conveyancing, and to replace them with a modern, fast, customer-friendly approach which puts convenience and ease of use at the heart of the process.

“People don’t want to spend precious time filling in long and complex forms. By putting the whole process in an app, we are responding directly to the needs of today’s consumers.”