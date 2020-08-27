FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

O’Neill Patient launches 'one-stop' conveyancing app

O'Neill Patient says the app can reduce turnaround times from around two weeks to as little as fifteen minutes.

Rozi Jones
|
27th August 2020
digital technology tech computer phone payment mortgage
"A new generation of homeowners is increasingly looking for technology-driven solutions to meet their needs."

Conveyancing firm O’Neill Patient is piloting a new 'one-stop' app that enables clients to progress their conveyancing cases directly from a mobile device.

Clients using the app will be able to communicate with case managers directly, perform a wide range of tasks in app and upload relevant documents.

Forms are presented in-app as click-through questionnaires that automatically advance to the next relevant question, depending on the client’s responses.

Forms can then be signed and submitted in app, and clients can be asked to go back to sections that are incomplete or incorrectly filled in, ensuring that submitted documents are ‘right first time’.

The app also removes the need for emails, which is one of the main sources of fraud in the mortgage process. The app also enhances security by automating identity checks, using facial recognition technology, and scanning passport chips to ensure authenticity.

O'Neill Patient says the app is expected to reduce normal industry turnaround times from around two weeks to as little as fifteen minutes.

During the pilot, the app will be available to private clients, initially for remortgage cases only. This will be extended to sale and purchases in the coming weeks, and the full functionality will be rolled out to the introducer market later in the year.

Andy Scaife, CEO of O’Neill Patient, said: “A new generation of homeowners is increasingly looking for technology-driven solutions to meet their needs.

“Our mission at O’Neill Patient is to sweep away the arcane processes traditionally associated with conveyancing, and to replace them with a modern, fast, customer-friendly approach which puts convenience and ease of use at the heart of the process.

“People don’t want to spend precious time filling in long and complex forms. By putting the whole process in an app, we are responding directly to the needs of today’s consumers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.