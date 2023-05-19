Pepper adds new products & makes rate cuts

The specialist lender has launched new 65% LTV rates on its Pepper 48 and Pepper 48 Light ranges, which now includes the two year fixed, 2 -year, tracker, 5-fixed and lifetime tracker options.

The increased range expansion has also seen Pepper Money cut its 2-year fixed rates on Pepper 48 and Pepper 48 Light products at 75% LTV by up to 0.91%, with prices starting at 6.33%.

For customers looking for longer fixed rates, the 5-year fixed rates on Pepper 48 and Pepper 48 Light at 75% LTV has been reduced by 0.44%, with prices now starting at 6.40%.

Their DMP range has been expanded to include 70% LTV on a 2-year fixed on Pepper 24.

Paul Adams, Sales Director at Pepper Money, says:

“These enhancements to our mortgage proposition reflect our ongoing commitment to help brokers find the best solutions for their customers whose credit profile or employment means they are excluded by high street lenders.

“These new lower rates are supported by Pepper Money’s award-winning service proposition. With a dedicated and fully accessible case owner, brokers continue to rely on us for speed and consistency in the end to end journey.”