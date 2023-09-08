Precise makes BTL rate changes

Changes include reduced rates on 5-year fixed terms, now starting from 5.24%, and a lowered minimum loan size to £40,000 across all its limited edition products.

The bank has also introduced a new 5-year fixed rate product with a 7% fee.

Adrian Moloney, Group Intermediary Director, OSB Group, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to lower rates across our 5-year fixed rate mortgages within our limited edition buy-to-let range.”

“With market challenges set to continue and strong rental demand remaining, landlord affordability is paramount, that’s why we’re able to assess 5-year affordability at pay rate across loans for single dwelling, HMO and multi-unit properties.”