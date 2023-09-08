FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Precise makes BTL rate changes

Precise Mortgages, part of the OSB Group, has announced changes to its 5-year fixed rate terms.

Related topics:  Mortgages,  BTL
Amy Loddington | Barcadia Media
8th September 2023
Adrian Moloney OSB Precise new

Changes include reduced rates on 5-year fixed terms, now starting from 5.24%, and a lowered minimum loan size to £40,000 across all its limited edition products.

The bank has also introduced a new 5-year fixed rate product with a 7% fee.

Adrian Moloney, Group Intermediary Director, OSB Group, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to lower rates across our 5-year fixed rate mortgages within our limited edition buy-to-let range.”

“With market challenges set to continue and strong rental demand remaining, landlord affordability is paramount, that’s why we’re able to assess 5-year affordability at pay rate across loans for single dwelling, HMO and multi-unit properties.”

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
CLOSE
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.