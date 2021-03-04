Q4 lending hits 13-year high as December levels soar 31%: UK Finance

"With the overall picture painted by these figures from UK Finance, it is evident that the number of mortgage approvals is only part of the story."

House purchase lending in Q4 grew to the highest quarterly levels since 2007, led by December levels which were 31% higher than in 2019, according to the latest data from UK Finance.

Its figures show that mortgage lending was lower in 2020 than in 2019 as a result of the decline in lending in Q2, but higher than expected due to the high Q4 activity.

Remortgages with equity withdrawn became more popular in Q4 2020, with the average value of money withdrawn increasing, driven by use for deposits for second homes, new buy-to-let properties or to assist with deposits for children buying their first properties.

UK Finance says applications data point to a likely slowing in house purchase activity later in 2021 once the stamp duty holiday has ended.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, commented: “Homebuyers looking to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday were behind the housing market’s strongest quarter for purchases in 13 years, in the final quarter of 2020. Despite this uptick in activity, annual purchases for the whole year were around a tenth lower than the previous year, due to a complete shutdown of the market in the first lockdown.

“The stamp duty holiday helped to boost activity at the end of 2020, and it is likely many of these purchases have been brought forward in order to take advantage of the savings. The chancellor’s announcement in the Budget to extend the stamp duty holiday until the end of June before then phasing it out will prevent a cliff edge, reducing the risk of house sales collapsing and will prove beneficial for all parties involved in the housing market."

Richard Pike, sales and marketing director at Phoebus Software, added: “The housing market, like many things, is more than the sum of its parts and, with the overall picture painted by these figures from UK Finance, it is evident that the number of mortgage approvals is only part of the story. The stamp duty holiday obviously did as it was intended, stimulating the market in difficult circumstances. It has also created increased demand in a market where there isn’t enough property to meet that demand, which in turn is pushing prices up across the country.

“With many transactions in the pipeline the extension to the SDLT holiday, announced in the Budget yesterday, will go some way to ensuring that more of these complete before the new deadline. Whilst the mortgage guarantee scheme and extended nil band rate to £250,000 will help buyers struggling to raise large deposits, the increase in remortgages to release capital to help family members with deposits is telling. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues now that 95% mortgages are back on the table.

“The encouraging thing from the Chancellor’s speech yesterday was that, according to the OBR, recovery from the pandemic is ‘set to be swifter and more sustained than forecast’. Let’s hope that this is indeed the case. We still need to consider the increase in arrears cases in both the mortgage and rental sectors and how lenders will deal with these as we move forward.”