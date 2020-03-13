Santander cuts procuration fees

"Our updated procuration fees continue to offer good value to the brokers who we work so closely with."

Santander for Intermediaries is removing the minimum procuration fee on residential mortgages and reducing the proc fee paid on buy-to-let property deals.

From the 1st of May, Santander is removing the minimum proc fee of £250 on residential mortgages, however the percentage brokers receive will remain unchanged.

The proc fee on buy-to-let mortgages will reduce from 0.50% to 0.45%.

Additionally, Santander is introducing automated valuation mortgages (AVMs) across its buy-to-let remortgage range.

Lindsey Mitchell, head of Santander for Intermediaries, said: “Remortgaging doesn’t need to be a difficult process for brokers and landlords or create tension with tenants.

“Our new streamlined approach using the AVM system will make obtaining a property valuation quick and easy, while our updated procuration fees continue to offer good value to the brokers who we work so closely with.”