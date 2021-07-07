Skipton appoints new head of mortgage products

"I’m looking forward to working with our mortgage networks and clubs and colleagues on the development of mortgage products, propositions and pricing"

Skipton Building Society has announced Charlotte Harrison as its new head of mortgage products.

Charlotte, who has worked in financial services for 15 years and is ACCA qualified, has been with Skipton for over six years. She originally joined the society as a finance business partner to its distribution teams before moving to the products team in 2018.

She said: “Over the past few years, I’ve seen the mortgage market evolve and develop new technologies, products and policies to support a more efficient customer and broker service. I’m looking forward to continuing on that journey, further developing Skipton’s mortgage strategy, seeing the Society realise its ambition to be a top 10 lender and, ultimately, support more people onto the housing ladder.

“The mortgage market has developed the upfront customer journey in recent years bringing about day 1 offers and instant decisioning, and I’d love to see that improvement filter throughout the housing market taking away the pain points many of us feel through buying our homes. I’m excited to see Skipton champion and pioneer some of that change.

“I’m looking forward to working with our mortgage networks and clubs and colleagues on the development of mortgage products, propositions and pricing and I’m also really passionate about the role our sector can play in 'greening' the housing market too, so I’ll be exploring how we can support brokers and their clients to build a more sustainable future.

“At Skipton, we are committed to making things easier for brokers and aim to achieve that in a number of ways. We can adapt quickly to changes in the market with our common-sense approach and engagement across all our mortgage teams is consistently high, which means our people will always go above and beyond to help.

“I am delighted to take up this role and I am proud to work for an organisation that places real value on its colleagues, customers and the broker community, helping them to achieve their ambitions.”