Mortgages

Skipton returns to 5x LTI lending

Rozi Jones
28th October 2021
"I’m delighted to announce further improvements to our lending policy that supports larger loans for our mortgage customers."

Skipton Building Society is increasing the maximum loan to income for residential mortgages from Monday 1st November.

For applicants with an income over £80,000 and where the LTV is below 75%, the maximum loan to income is increasing from 4.75 to 5.

For incomes of £40,000 or less and LTVs over 85%, the maximum LTI is now 4.49, up from 4.45.

Help to Buy and shared ownership applications will maintain a maximum LTI of 4.5.

For LTVs over 75%, income £80,000 or less and where there is any element of interest-only, the maximum LTI will remain at 4.75.

Charlotte Harrison, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: “I’m delighted to announce further improvements to our lending policy that supports larger loans for our mortgage customers. Its pleasing to see a continued evolvement of our mortgage proposition that continues to reflect the needs of our borrowers.”

