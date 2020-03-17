Smartr365 partners with Iress to offer automatic DIPs

"We’re building on our existing lender connections to cover even more of the market, and our users can now efficiently progress applications with more of the country’s biggest lenders"

Smartr365 users will be able to automatically submit decision in principle applications to TSB, Principality Building Society and Darlington Building Society through its latest API integration with Iress’ Lender Connect.

The partnership means that Smartr365 users will be able to submit decision-in-principle applications to all lenders working with Lender Connect with one click through the portal’s APIs. Brokers will then be able to submit full mortgage applications to these lenders without the need to re-key data.

The integration will be live for all Smartr365 users from Q2 2020.

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said: “A simpler submission process means a smoother application for brokers and borrowers alike, and that’s exactly what our partnership with Iress delivers. We’re building on our existing lender connections to cover even more of the market, and our users can now efficiently progress applications with more of the country’s biggest lenders thanks to Lender Connect. Our platform is designed to reduce admin and help brokers focus on tasks which deliver value, and we look forward to working with Iress to do this.”

Andrew Simon, executive general manager of product at Iress, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Smartr365 to Lender Connect. The platform continues to grow and now has some of the country’s largest lenders. We’re committed to ensuring that Lender Connect remains an open and inclusive platform that simplifies the mortgage journey both for customers and advisers.”