Specialist Hub granted packager status at Fleet Mortgages

"It’s important we work with quality businesses who understand our proposition and can package cases to the very highest standards."

Specialist Hub has been appointed to the packager panel of Fleet Mortgages.

Specialist Hub’s lending portfolio includes commercial and semi-commercial, regulated and unregulated bridging, specialist buy-to-let, invoice and stock finance, and residential first and second secured loans.

The company has over 38 years of experience in the specialist finance market, providing specialist financial products for mortgage advisers, IFAs, and other industry professionals.

Specialist Hub will now be able to package cases for Fleet Mortgages which offers buy-to-let mortgages across three core ranges – standard, limited company/LLP and HMOs/multi-unit blocks.

Fleet recently announced a relaunch of its entire product range, offering mortgages up to 80% LTV.

Tony Sutton, managing director of Specialist Hub, said: “We are delighted to have been granted packager status with Fleet Mortgages and look forward to a productive and rewarding relationship working together with them in the future. Fleet has some great USPs, and its new funding arrangements will only further enhance their position in the market.”

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “These are exciting times for Fleet and it’s important we work with quality businesses who understand our proposition and can package cases to the very highest standards. Hence our decision to add Specialist Hub to our packager panel.

“Landlord activity remains strong in the market and advisers are likely to be seeing a growing number of clients seeking both purchase and remortgage finance. Fleet is totally committed to the buy-to-let space and with the recent relaunch of our new full product range, and our criteria, we believe we have an offering and service levels which will appeal right across the board.”