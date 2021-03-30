Teachers for Intermediaries launches 90% LTV variable rates

"We’re delighted to be in a position to be able to provide a range of highly competitive low rate, low fee 90% LTV mortgage products to our intermediary network."

Teachers for Intermediaries, the intermediary lending arm of Teachers Building Society, has launched two new 90% LTV variable rate mortgage products.

For qualified teachers, the Society is offering a 2.99% two-year discount variable rate with a £199 application fee.

To support other buyers with smaller deposits, TFI has also expanded its mortgage range to include a new 90% LTV rate that is open to single and joint borrowers of any profession.

For any profession, a 90% LTV two-year discount variable rate is available at 3.29% with a £199 fee.

Teachers offers mortgages to Newly Qualified Teachers (NQTs) and NQT mortgages can be provided based on a job offer. The mortgage can commence up to two months before the first post begins, meaning trainees who will commence their first position in September 2021 could buy their first home and settle in this summer.

It also welcomes joint applications where only one borrower works as a teacher and accepts applications from teachers with complex borrowing needs including supply teachers with irregular income and those with limited employment history.

TFI offers lending of up to five times single or joint income (subject to affordability) across its whole mortgage range.

David Leek, head of product and marketing at Teachers Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to be in a position to be able to provide a range of highly competitive low rate, low fee 90% LTV mortgage products to our intermediary network. We want the intermediaries that we work with to be best placed to assist first time buyers and those with smaller deposits with mortgages that combine a great low rate with a very low fee, and these products will add to their arsenal.

“We were founded in 1966 specifically to help teachers onto the property ladder and our new teacher exclusive rates reaffirm our continued commitment to the profession.

“We also know many buyers of other professions are equally keen to buy a home and would benefit from the combination of higher LTV lending with low rates and a low fee. Our new products will enable us to help a broader range of borrowers.”