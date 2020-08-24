The Melton cuts Help to Buy and credit repair rates by 50bps

"We are committed to helping first-time buyers get onto the property ladder by ensuring we offer a choice of products that support affordability."

The Melton Building Society has reduced rates on its Help to Buy products and credit repair mortgage range by 50 bps.

For Help to Buy borrowers in England and Wales, three-year fixed rates now start at 2.15% and five-year rates from 2.25%, both available up to 75% LTV.

Help to Buy London rates have been reduced to 2.09% fixed for three years and 2.19% fixed for five years on a maximum LTV of 55%.

All products come with a £199 application fee and are available for both purchase and remortgage, including staircasing.

The Melton has also reduced rates across its range of residential discounted credit repair mortgages by 50 bps.

Highlights include a near prime two-year discounted product which is now available from 2.99% up to 70% LTV with a £150 application fee and £995 completion fee.

The Society will consider borrowers who have suffered with missed mortgage payments, defaults and CCJs, bankruptcy, an IVA or debt management plan and repossession.

Dan Atkinson, head of sales and marketing at the Melton, said: “We are committed to helping first-time buyers get onto the property ladder by ensuring we offer a choice of products that support affordability."