The Melton relaunches 85% and 90% LTV mortgages

The Melton Building Society is launching a limited tranche of 85% and 90% LTV mortgages on Wednesday 18th November.

The range includes an 85% LTV five-year fixed rate at 3.09%. A 90% LTV five-year fix starts at 3.79% and is currently only available to purchasers in the East Midlands area.

Both products are available for purchase and remortgage with a £199 application fee and a minimum loan amount of £150,000.

The products are not available for new builds or flats.

Dan Atkinson, head of sales and marketing at the Melton, said: “Despite today’s ever changing market we remain committed to providing customers with the best mortgage options.

“Restricting our 90% LTV product to the East Midlands will give our local customers the opportunity to find the right home and a better chance of securing these rates.

"Although we have to limit these high LTV products to protect our service levels, we hope that by giving brokers advance notice they will have more time to contact clients who may find our products suitable.”