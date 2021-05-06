FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Vida launches limited edition 85% LTV residential range

Rozi Jones
|
6th May 2021
Tugwell
"The long-term implications of the crisis mean there is a new generation of borrowers with impaired access to credit who will need the support of specialist lenders"

Vida has added limited edition 85% LTV two and five-year fixed rates to its Vida 1 residential range.

Rates are 4.09% on a two-year fixed deal and 4.24% on a five-year fix, with a maximum loan size of £500,000, available for purchase and remortgage.

The lender is also launching new fee saver products on its Vida 1 residential range up to 70% LTV, with rates of 3.59% on a two-year fix and 3.74% fixed for five-years.

Available on both a purchase and remortgage basis, the new fee saver products will have no product fee and a £49 assessment fee, with a maximum loan size of £350,000 and a free valuation for all properties up to the value of £500,000. Borrowers will also be entitled to £200 refunded upon completion to contribute towards legal costs.

These latest offerings follow recent price cuts of up to 95bps to the lender’s residential purchase mortgage products across its Vida 1, 2 and 3 core residential ranges.

Richard Tugwell, director of mortgage distribution at Vida, commented: “Although there are reasons for optimism, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the financial circumstances of millions of people across the UK. The long-term implications of the crisis mean there is a new generation of borrowers with impaired access to credit who will need the support of specialist lenders to help them despite their complex situations.

“At Vida, we’re committed to continually enhancing our offering to provide these borrowers with greater choice and flexibility and to help them find a safe place to call home. Our new product launches today are another step in achieving this, and we’re confident that these offerings are a great solution to help borrowers who have smaller deposits or who find that the costs associated with home buying restrict their home ownership plans.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.